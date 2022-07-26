ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Device that prompted Bomb Squad presence at Staten Island bus depot non-explosive: NYPD

By Kyle Lawson
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.silive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Express#The Bomb Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
55K+
Followers
37K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy