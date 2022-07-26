School bus strikes scooter in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus struck a scooter in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon, according to News 8 crews on the scene.

The crash occurred between Howard and Columbus Avenues, police said. The driver of the scooter was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, though police said their injuries are unknown at this time.



Photos courtesy News 8’s photojournalist Tim Clune

Fire and police crews responded to the crash.

This is an active incident.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.