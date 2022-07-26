ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School bus strikes scooter in New Haven

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIl5q_0gtZQECz00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus struck a scooter in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon, according to News 8 crews on the scene.

The crash occurred between Howard and Columbus Avenues, police said. The driver of the scooter was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, though police said their injuries are unknown at this time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKboo_0gtZQECz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKdlI_0gtZQECz00
Photos courtesy News 8’s photojournalist Tim Clune

Fire and police crews responded to the crash.

This is an active incident.

