ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Body found in an abandoned vehicle near Covington Recreation Department

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19T2xP_0gtZQ77900

COVINGTON (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Covington Police Department began investigating a homicide that happened near the Covington Recreation Department. According to the police, officers were patrolling the recreation center area early in the morning when they located a vehicle with a dead body inside it.

Police say that they found the vehicle at 4001 De Porres Rd. Reports show that the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a homicide. The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

Four men shot in Central City early Monday morning: NOPD

The incident is still being investigated by police. The Covington Police department urges anyone with information on the incident to notify detectives by calling (985)-892-8500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Covington, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abandoned Vehicle#Covington Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy