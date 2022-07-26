Final vote expected Tuesday by Colorado Springs City Council on proposed emergency evacuation ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Late Monday morning, the City Council began hearing public comment before making a final decision on a proposed ordinance on emergency evacuations.

Two weeks ago, the Council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance, but a second vote is needed to make the matter official.

Many residents have strongly opposed the ordinance, saying that it doesn't provide enough information to allow them to make the best decisions about evacuating -- because of a wildfire or other situation -- quickly and safely.

After a handful of people -- including former Councilwoman and El Paso County Commissioner Sallie Clark -- addressed the Council, members also planned to hear support for the ordinance from Mayor John Suthers, Fire Chief Randy Royal, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez and Fire Marshall Brett Lacey.

Royal said that some details about evacuations has been withheld from the public to guard against information being used by terrorists.

