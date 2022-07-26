Philadelphia Woman, 27, Arrested For Firing Shots In Atlantic City: Police

Tennessee and Arctic avenues. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 27-year-old woman from Philadelphia was arrested for firing a handgun in Atlantic City.

On Monday, July 25, at 5:21 p.m, Atlantic City police patrol officers responded to Indiana and Pacific avenues for a report of shots fired.

Police found evidence of gunfire, but did not locate a victim. Officers spoke with witnesses on scene and obtained information that a female was seen shooting at an unidentified male and then entering a tan-colored minivan before leaving the area.

At 5:42 pm, Detectives Chris Ivanov, Eric Evans and Chris Dodson, of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the shooting at the intersection of Tennessee and Arctic avenues. A subsequent motor vehicle stop was conducted on the vehicle.

Various forms of drug paraphernalia was observed in the vehicle, police said. A search of the vehicle and led to the recovery of a 9MM semiautomatic handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. The handgun was found to be loaded with hollow point ammunition. The female driver, Tierra Barnes, was taken into custody without incident.

She was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow point ammunition, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Barnes was issued a summons pending a future court date.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigation Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

