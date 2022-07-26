Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department to receive life-saving grain rescue tube to help prevent grain death

Des Moines, IA – On July 28, the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department will be awarded a grain rescue tube and specialized training to help protect against grain bin entrapments in the area. Nationwide and the Maryland Grain Producers are providing the resources through Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety advocacy campaign, which has supplied grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to 265 rural fire departments across 31 states since 2014.

Grain bin accidents send shockwaves through rural communities as farmers and grain handlers know all too well how quickly entering a grain bin can turn deadly. To help prevent these accidents that result in dozens of lives lost each year, Nationwide is providing life-saving resources to rural America’s first responders.

In partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), Nationwide is awarding 58 fire departments nationwide with grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to prepare them to respond when local grain entrapments occur.

“We are proud to provide first responders the education and resources to lead the fight against local grain bin entrapments,” said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. “It’s been our mission to bring an end to this industry issue by raising awareness of the dangers and supplying needed equipment to the front-line rescuers tasked with responding when accidents occur.”

NECAS, based out of Peosta, IA, will deliver the rescue tubes and training to the winning fire departments throughout 2022, traveling to each location with state-of-the-art grain entrapment simulators and rescue tubes. The comprehensive training sessions include classroom education and rescue simulations using the entrapment tools, which are loaded onto 20-foot trailers and able to hold about 100 bushels of grain each.

With 2022 donations included, Nationwide and partners have supplied these resources to 265 departments across 31 states. At least five fire departments have successfully utilized their rescue tubes and training to rescue entrapped workers.

“It’s as important as ever to follow proper safety precautions when entering a bin,” said Liggett. “Our goal is to continue these efforts until we can ensure every rural fire department has access to these critical rescue resources.”

Nationwide continues to work with partners throughout 2022 to provide additional grain rescue tubes and training sessions to fire departments in need. To learn how to get involved and sponsor a rescue tube for your local fire department, visit the Partner With Us webpage.

“Thank you to our generous partners who have supported this cause to end avoidable deaths in rural agricultural communities nationwide,” said Liggett.

Nationwide partners with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) to train first responders in a grain simulator to deliver the resources. At least five-grain rescue tubes provided through the campaign have been used to save the lives of farmers trapped in grain bins.