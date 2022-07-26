ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia woman charged in Dunkirk wrong-way head-on crash

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
Dunkirk, MD- On July 21, 2022, shortly after 4 p.m., Calvert County Patrol Bureau deputies responded to Rt. 4 in the area of Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk, MD, for a report of a head-on collision.

Deputies arrived on the scene to discover two vehicles involved. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Five Hundred, operated by Marlene Bryant, 69, of Midland, VA, was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of Rt. 4 and struck a Dodge Charger traveling northbound head-on.

The driver of the Charger, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bryant was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later charged with Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, and other traffic-related charges.

Peter wise one
3d ago

thirty years behind bars then once released no more driver's licenses in any state, take a bus or taxi

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn't post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

