Jerry Sharpe Named CSM Assistant Coach for Men’s Basketball

By College of Southern Maryland
 3 days ago
Jerry Sharpe was hired as an assistant coach with the College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball program prior to the 2022-23 season.

Sharpe has been with the CSM men’s basketball program as a volunteer assistant coach since the 2019-20 season.

Sharpe played for the CSM men’s basketball team during the 2017-18 season when the Hawks made it to the NJCAA Division II national tournament. He averaged 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game that season.

Sharpe graduated from Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, in 2014. He played two years of basketball and one year of baseball there, helping his basketball team win the Maryland 2A state championship his senior year.

Sharpe said he wanted to join the coaching staff at CSM because “I feel like I know what it takes to be a champion in a CSM jersey, and I want to be able to give back that ‘champion knowledge’ to the younger guys that come in while I’m here.”

