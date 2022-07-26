31-year-old man reported missing Tuesday has been located, police say

Cleveland Police say a 31-year-old man who was last seen on July 17 and reported missing on Tuesday has been located.

The man moved into a sober living facility on Fulton Road earlier this month. His mother said previously that she hasn't heard from him in more than a week.

On Wednesday, police said he has been found.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

