Cleveland, OH

31-year-old man reported missing Tuesday has been located, police say

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNnec_0gtZNIHA00

Cleveland Police say a 31-year-old man who was last seen on July 17 and reported missing on Tuesday has been located.

The man moved into a sober living facility on Fulton Road earlier this month. His mother said previously that she hasn't heard from him in more than a week.

On Wednesday, police said he has been found.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

