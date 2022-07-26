Sneads Police Sgt. Brett Preston recovering after being shot

Update, July 28:

Sneads Police Sgt. Brett Preston is continuing to improve after being shot in the line of duty over the weekend.

Preston, 47, is a 16 year veteran of the force and Sneads Police Chief Mike Miller said that Preston is in good spirits and recovering well.

Preston responded alongside the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to a disturbance on McKeown Road just after 8 a.m. on July 23.

The suspect opened fire once contact was made and Preston was injured. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sneads Police Department has been keeping the community informed on Preston's condition via Facebook.

"Sgt. Preston is continuing to improve everyday under the care of some great medical staff. He thanks each and everyone of you who have reached out to him and the continued prayers. As always his biggest concern is getting back to serving the members of his community. The prayers, well wishes and support have been tremendous and very appreciated," the department said in a Facebook post.

Jackson County Sheriff Donald L. Edenfield will host a concealed carry permit class on Saturday, July 30 for a $35 donation. These funds will go to Preston.

The class will be held at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 4111 Governor Rick Scott Drive in Marianna, from 9 a.m.-noon.

Crosshairs of Marianna, 2888 Jefferson St. Suite B, will also be starting a Crosshairs Gift Certificate for Preston. The store is adding $250 to it and invites the community to stop by the store and donate any amount to be gifted to Preston.

