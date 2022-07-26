Glimpse of Glens Falls history coming to Chapman

One of the newly-uncovered photos by Seneca Ray Stoddard depicting live in times gone by in Glens Fall, N.Y. (Photo: Seneca Ray Stoddard/Chapman Museum)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Chapman Museum is announcing its next exhibition, featuring 17 newly-acquired photographs by Wilton native artist Seneca Ray Stoddard. The photos have never been seen before by the public at large, and each one shows a glimpse into the history of downtown Glens Falls.

“The content of these images is quite unique,” said Jillian Mulder, curator of the Chapman Museum, “depicting scenes of local daily life at the turn of the 20th century.”

The exhibit, “Recent Acquisitions,” will run from July 26 to Oct. 16. It will be on display alongside a film about the life of Stoddard, who is best known for his photography, but also worked in cartography, writing, poetry and art, and was a traveler and lecturer. He lived from 1843 to 1917.

Stoddard’s other work is known as some of the first to depict the nature of the Adirondack Park. He operated a sign-painting business in Glens Falls.

“Even the accession of these photos tells a story,” said Nicole Herwig, director of the Museum. “Travis Howard of Florida donated a collection of more than 50 photographs to The Chapman, most of which are by Stoddard. They originally belonged to his grandmother, Grace Mann Howard, who was the daughter of James W. Mann, an early 20th-century photographer we believe might have worked with Stoddard at some point.”

Other work on display at the Chapman currently includes over 3,000 photographs documenting the Adirondacks. The museum is featuring its “Introductory Exhibit” on local history, as well as the exhibits “Hands-On History: Experiences of Hometown Life” and “Family, Tradition & Personal Identity.”