Racine, WI

Gov. Evers stops in Racine to fill potholes and highlight the work being done on roads throughout Wisconsin

By Amanda Becker
CBS 58
 3 days ago
Guest
3d ago

Photo op. 🙄 There's more to fix than roads. Lead pipes, the everlasting sewage problem of Milwaukee, burying our power lines and protecting our grid from EMPs, bringing industrial life back to Wisconsin.Encouraging cities to create more green spaces within them instead of having buildings on top of each other would be good too. We have so many empty buildings that have been like that for far too long. Breaking up city blocks with some wooded areas here and there just makes good sense for the well being of people and nature. There is still plenty of room for everyone and everything because so much is empty and being neglected already.

3
Facts Only
3d ago

Maybe if Evers and Mason tried to fill the empty industrial.parks we could make progress.

4
 

