ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Saugerties police searching for stolen vehicle

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374iyR_0gtZKFjc00
The stolen van (Saugerties PD)

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Police Department is looking for a van that was reported stolen. Police said the van was stolen sometime between July 22 and July 25.

The white 2006 Ford Econoline E350 van equipped with a utility bucket was stolen from a place in Saugerties. The van’s New York registration number is 68229ML.

Police said a license plate registration hit confirmed that the van was traveling southbound on I-87 near Peoples Road in Saugerties on July 26 around 8:30 a.m.

If you have any information or if you find the vehicle, you can contact the Saugerties Police Department at (845) 246-9800 or your local police department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saugerties, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Saugerties, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Price Chopper#Property Crime#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy