Naples, FL

Naples Zoo to offer free admission to active, retired emergency workers in August

By Hannah Groves
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Zoo announced Tuesday that it will be offering free admission to active and retired professional emergency workers from August 1 through August 31.

According to a press release, this is in appreciation of the police, sheriff’s deputies, paramedics, TSA agents, firefighters and medical care professionals in the community.

To get free admission, emergency workers need to present identification from their workplace.

