Fire breaks out in under-construction Orem Temple

By Jeff Tavss
 3 days ago
Crews were able to put out a fire that broke out overnight inside a temple currently under construction in Orem.

According to a statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the fire started just before midnight in the third floor of the temple.

"Foam was used to extinguish the fire as much as possible, which limited water damage to the construction site. Damage is still being evaluated this morning," the church wrote.

The source of the fire remained unknown as of Tuesday.

The Orem Utah Temple is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

