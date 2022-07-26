ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Environmental noise study scheduled to take place at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQVCo_0gtZJvOz00

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An environmental noise study is scheduled to take place at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a release, the 914th Air Refueling Wing will be conducting the study and it "will be used to monitor the noise impact of training being conducted by the 914th Explosive Ordnance Disposal and 914th Security Forces Squadron." A contractor from the Department of Defense will be on hand to monitor sound levels for later analysis.

Officials said the base will be using a variety of controlled detonations throughout each day.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Noise#Air Force#Air Base#Urban Construction#The Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy