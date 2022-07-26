Environmental noise study scheduled to take place at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An environmental noise study is scheduled to take place at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a release, the 914th Air Refueling Wing will be conducting the study and it "will be used to monitor the noise impact of training being conducted by the 914th Explosive Ordnance Disposal and 914th Security Forces Squadron." A contractor from the Department of Defense will be on hand to monitor sound levels for later analysis.

Officials said the base will be using a variety of controlled detonations throughout each day.