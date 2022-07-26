2022-23 Eastern Conference Win Totals: Magic, Cavaliers Among Teams With Elevated Expectations

The NBA offseason brought many changes and oddsmakers have released the 2022-23 NBA win totals reflecting expectations for the upcoming season.

Several Eastern Conference teams are expected to win more games this season than they were expected to last year, including the Cavaliers and Magic.

It’s worth noting that the oddsmakers at PointsBet have not released the win totals for the Nets and Knicks given their respective pending superstar trades ( Donovan Mitchell , presumably for New York; Kevin Durant / Kyrie Irving for Brooklyn).

Cavaliers’ Rise

The Cavaliers nearly made the postseason last year after coming into the season with a lowly 28.5 over/under win total and this year, oddsmakers have placed the number at 42.5.

Cleveland’s 14-win differential between last year’s figure and this year’s is the highest in the league.

They are just one of eight teams in the Eastern Conference with elevated totals compared to last year’s preseason over/unders.

They were one of just seven teams in the east to hit the over on their total last season.

New Magic

The Magic won the draft lottery and will be led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero . Oddsmakers have their win total at 27.5.

Orlando was one of the eight teams to go under their win total during the 2021-22 season, achieving only 22 victories compared to the 24 that oddsmakers believed would be the line.

With Orlando’s influx of talent this offseason, however, oddsmakers have their win total set at 3.5 more wins than they gave the franchise last preseason. Only Cleveland, Boston and Toronto are seeing their biggest increases.

Below is the full list of win totals for NBA teams in the Eastern Conference.

Full List of Eastern Conference Win Totals

TM 22/23′

O/U

O/U

Actual

Celtics 55.5 47.5 51 Bucks 51.5 54.5 51 Sixers 50.5 51.5 51 Heat 49.5 48.5 53 Hawks 47.5 47.5 43 Raptors 44.5 37.5 48 Bulls 42.5 39.5 46 Cavaliers 42.5 28.5 44 Hornets 36.5 36.5 43 Wizards 35.5 34.5 35 Magic 27.5 24 22 Pistons 26.5 25.5 23 Pacers 25.5 43.5 25 Nets N/A55.5 44 Knicks N/A 40.5 37

