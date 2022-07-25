Centro's 50th birthday bash in Hillsboro this weekend

A free community event will be held at Shute Park and offer a chance to celebrate the organization's legacy and future.

Centro Cultural de Washington County, the Cornelius-based nonprofit started by a group migrant families in 1972, is celebrating 50 years with a bash in Hillsboro this weekend.

The free outdoor festival will be held at Shute Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30. It will include music, food, dancing, art and "an opportunity for community members to share their hopes for the next 50 years," Centro said in an announcement of the event.

The organization has formed a new endowment fund, with the goal of raising $1 million that will go toward future projects and initiatives for Centro. Young members of the community will particularly have a hand in deciding where that money goes, through a series of meetings held by a newly formed youth advisory committee.

The event will celebrate all that Centro has accomplished in 50 years, while also serving as a chance to look forward at what it will do over the next 50 years.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect a new start time for the event.