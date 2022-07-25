ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County residents can weigh in on transit improvements

By Troy Shinn
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekGb7_0gtZJlox00 An online survey provides a chance to share your thoughts, wants and concerns, open from now until the end of August.

Washington County residents have a chance to weigh in on the future of public transit in rural parts of the county.

Residents can fill out an online survey between now and Aug. 31 to share their thoughts on future transportation system improvements.

Washington County's updated transit development plan, adopted in 2021, aims to provide more frequent and expanded bus services to low-income areas, finance reduced-fare programs, and use low- or no-emission vehicles.

The plan also aims to improve TriMet and South Metro Area Regional Transit (SMART) services. It also outlines a possible new transit service for high school-age students.

Those wanting to provide feedback can do so online at tdp2022.washcoopenhouses.org. The website also includes more detail and information on the county's planning and process.

Comments / 0

