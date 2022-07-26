Mears returns to TinCaps lineup for first time in 4 months

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since mid-May, outfielder Joshua Mears is returning to the TinCaps lineup.

After a hot start to the season in Fort Wayne, the San Diego Padres’ eighth highest prospect was placed on the developmental list in May. Most recently, Mears played 17 games in the Arizona Complex League where he batted 0.268 with 10 extra base hits and a 0.935 OPS.

Prior to being placed on the developmental list, Mears hit eight home runs in 31 games with the TinCaps, even earning Midwest League Player of the Week honors.

The TinCaps begin a 6-game series at Peoria on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.