ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Washington County residents can weigh in on transit improvements

By Troy Shinn
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 4 days ago

An online survey provides a chance to share your thoughts, wants and concerns, open from now until the end of August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekGb7_0gtZJBEv00

Washington County residents have a chance to weigh in on the future of public transit in rural parts of the county.

Residents can fill out an online survey between now and Aug. 31 to share their thoughts on future transportation system improvements.

Washington County's updated transit development plan, adopted in 2021, aims to provide more frequent and expanded bus services to low-income areas, finance reduced-fare programs, and use low- or no-emission vehicles.

The plan also aims to improve TriMet and South Metro Area Regional Transit (SMART) services. It also outlines a possible new transit service for high school-age students.

Those wanting to provide feedback can do so online at tdp2022.washcoopenhouses.org. The website also includes more detail and information on the county's planning and process.

Have a thought or opinion on the news of the day? Get on your soapbox and share your opinions with the world. Send us a Letter to the Editor!

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Cars
Washington County, OR
Government
Washington County, OR
Cars
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
County
Washington County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Trimet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
69
Followers
968
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy