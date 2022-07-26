ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory leadership debate halted after incident in the studio

By Martina Bet
 3 days ago

The TalkTV/Sun Tory leadership debate dramatically went off-air after an incident took place in the studio.

As Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were clashing once again over taxes, NHS funding and the economy in their second head-to-head televised debate, a loud crash interrupted the two Tory rivals.

The Foreign Secretary looked visibly worried and could be heard saying “oh my god”, as she walked off the stage.

The programme immediately went off-air, with a message appearing on the screen, saying: “We are sorry for the disruption to this programme.

“We are working hard to fix the issue and will return to normal programming soon.”

