Eyewitnesses say gunman's AR-15 jammed outside fairgrounds

The suspect, Rafael Gomez, was released from Jefferson County Jail the day before the incident.

More details are coming to light after police shot a man who pulled a gun at the Jefferson County Fair, Friday evening, July 22.

The man — now identified as Rafael Gomez, 29 — allegedly stole a gun from an unlocked truck and was holding it when five festivalgoers carrying handguns cornered him. Gomez allegedly fled the scene, law enforcement chased him, and officers shot him as he entered a KFC/A&W restaurant at 1075 S.W. Highway 97, in Madras.

Gomez's injuries were non-life threatening. He was released from the hospital over the weekend and was booked in the Jefferson County Jail.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock was at the scene at the time of the shooting and he and some deputies are on administrative leave as police investigate, along with some officers from the Madras Police Department. Neither agency wanted to say exactly how many of their staff are on leave.

The suspect arraigned

Gomez appeared by video before Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Annette Hillman for arraignment on Monday, July 25. Deputies wheeled him to the camera in a wheelchair, both arms tucked into his orange inmate shirt, one arm noticeably in a sling. Gomez stood briefly but asked to be allowed to sit to relieve pressure from his injuries.

Gomez is charged with one count of attempted aggravated murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of first-degree theft.

Gomez was an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail days before the incident at the fair. He was serving 10 days in jail for misdemeanor charges including third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and giving false information to a police officer.

He was released from custody, roughly 24 hours before the incident at the fair.

Gomez has a criminal history dating back to 2019, when he was convicted of auto-theft in Sando Diego County, California. Following an undetermined prison sentence, Gomez was ordered to probation in February 2022, but he did not report. His failure to appear led to a bench warrant and made him a fugitive.

His first run-in with the law in Madras appears to have occurred on April 1, according to court records, where Gomez is suspected of third-degree theft at a Safeway in Madras. Gomez was arrested for that alleged crime July 12 and also charged with second-degree criminal trespass and giving false information to a peace officer for a separate incident.

Gomez was sentenced to 10 days in jail for his misdemeanors in Jefferson County, and he was given full credit for time served July 21.

Although a fugitive, the state of California did not seek extradition.

'He seemed to have trouble figuring out how to use the gun'

Dan Comingore was sitting near the fair show barn when an unknown person caught his eye.

"I saw a gentleman walking down the road, and he just looked out of place." Comingore told the Pioneer.

The man walked into the area where he and other families had parked their RVs and livestock trailers. Comingore says he knew the families who owned the RVs and said the stranger didn't belong in that camping area. Comingore followed as the man looked into the windows of parked vehicles.

"I've never seen him around," he said. "He was very suspicious. There was a pickup down there. He looked into the pickup, opened the pickup door and pulled out what looked like an AR-15." Comingore said the man also pulled out a magazine and loaded the gun.

"He's got a gun," Comingore hollered, and quickly four of his friends, Shane Gomes, Mike Towell, Chris Colton, and James Lange, pointed their guns at the suspect. Meanwhile, Comingore retrieved his sidearm and dialed 911.

Comingore says Gomez pointed the gun at the group more than once. "He seemed to have trouble figuring out how to use the gun."

Officers arrived in seconds.

A 'deer in the headlights' moment

The suspect slipped through a hole in the fence and ran. Officers gave chase. Gomez then ran through the Towne Pump service station and into employee Ken Corbin's view.

Corbin saw the man from about 10 feet away, and initially thought the gun was fake. He says after he saw the banana clip in the gun, he knew it wasn't.

"It was really a 'deer in the headlights' moment," said Corbin. "My mind just didn't know what to do."

The shooter attempted to fire multiple shots at Corbin and at his coworker, Dean Staten, who was helping a customer at the pump. When the gunman put his hand to the trigger and pulled, no shots came out.

"I heard a click, click, and I could tell the gun had jammed," said Corbin. "He tried to fire a few more times before running away."

Staten, a five-year veteran, helped the customers at the pump hide, he said.

"I crouched and tried to get the ladies at the pumps to go or hide. It really was just all adrenaline." Staten yelled for those nearby to leave, but the highway was in standstill traffic. "I just wanted to try and get people out of here, get people safe."

The shooter stood just feet from Staten, pointing the gun, only for it to fail, Staten said.

"It was terrifying, I replay his pointing that gun at me all the time. I'm just glad no one got hurt. I truly believe God jammed that gun. If he had known how to handle the gun, lots of people would be dead."

Gomez has been charged with aggravated attempted murder in connection with the alleged attempted shootings of Corbin and Staten.

Austin Holicky, who works at Madras Paint and Glass, says he heard what sounded like fireworks and looked outside to investigate when he saw a gunman running down the street, followed by police.

Holicky's co-worker, who didn't want to give his name, said, "I saw him running down, he turned around at O'Reilly's (Auto Parts) and shot at the cops." Holicky then saw the gunman run into the KFC/A&W restaurant.

"The police fired into the KFC," said Holicky. He wasn't clear if the gunman shot back.

Holicky watched as EMTs loaded the suspect into an ambulance.

Crime of opportunity

According to prosecutors, Gomez allegedly stole the gun as a crime of opportunity. Gomez didn't carry a gun to the fair with the intent to kill people. Instead, he saw the gun in an unlocked pickup owned by Jeremiah Martin, 19. Martin was visiting family in Madras and had left the truck unlocked when they went to the fair that afternoon.

Asked why he left a gun in an unlocked vehicle, Martin explained, "Because it seemed like a safe area to do so." Martin added that the driver-side door lock doesn't work, so he has gotten into the habit of leaving it unlocked.

"It's an eye-opening experience," he said. "I'm still shook up."

A new state law that went into effect in September 2021 requires gun owners to store their firearms in a gun room or safe, or to use a trigger lock when not being carried or under their control. Martin said the gun belongs to his friend, who lives in Grants Pass. Court documents identify the gun owner as Ethan Sanchez.

Rumors of gangs

Before the shooting incident even occurred, rumors circulated through the fair about gang activity. Wednesday night, July 20, Madras Police broke up a fight behind the carnival. Interim Police Chief Steve Webb says he has no information in police reports that the fight involved gangs, "But it had the appearance that it was (gang-related)." Webb also said the people involved in the fight were local.

While some at the fair speculated that law enforcement increased its presence due to threats of gang retaliation, Webb said, "I'm not aware of any specific threats."

However, he did concede that police increased their presence on Thursday and Friday night because of the unrest on Wednesday. The presence was even heavier on Saturday night — both because of the rodeo and because of the shooting on Friday.

"We want people to feel safe and secure with their family at the fair," said Webb.

Saturday night, different jurisdictions — including Oregon State Police and sheriff's deputies from Deschutes County and Crook County — helped increase law enforcement staffing at the fair.

Further investigation

Gomez's case is scheduled to go before a grand jury on Wednesday, July 27.

Jefferson County's newly elected sheriff, Jason Pollock, was involved in the shooting. He and other deputies are on administrative leave, which is routine procedure during a use-of-force investigation. Asked who is serving as acting sheriff during Pollock's absence, County Administrator Jeff Rasmussen responded that next in the chain of command is Interim Sgt. Jason Evan.

Some Madras Police officers involved in the incident are also on administrative leave.

The Tri-County Major Incident Team is investigating the incident. The team includes Bend, Redmond and Prineville Police Departments, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State police. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 541-475-2201.

Reporters Kiva Hanson and Andy Dieckhoff contributed to this story.

