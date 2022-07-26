ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte FC waive midfielder Titi Ortiz

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BR8ku_0gtZIJKw00

Charlotte FC waived midfielder Christian “Titi” Ortiz on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Argentina native had a goal and two assists in 15 matches (eight starts) for the MLS expansion club in 2022.

“The club would like to thank Titi for his time in Charlotte and wishes him the best in the future,” the team said in a press release.

Ortiz arrived in in mid-January from Liga MX side Club Tijuana on a loan for the 2022 season that included a purchase option.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Tijuana#Cf Montreal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy