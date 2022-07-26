Charlotte FC waive midfielder Titi Ortiz

Charlotte FC waived midfielder Christian “Titi” Ortiz on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Argentina native had a goal and two assists in 15 matches (eight starts) for the MLS expansion club in 2022.

“The club would like to thank Titi for his time in Charlotte and wishes him the best in the future,” the team said in a press release.

Ortiz arrived in in mid-January from Liga MX side Club Tijuana on a loan for the 2022 season that included a purchase option.

–Field Level Media

