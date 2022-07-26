West Virginia has 2nd case of Monkeypox. It’s in Kanawha County
( WTRF ) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the Mountian State has its second case of monkeypox.
The probable case was identified by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
The name of the patient is not being given at this time because of patient privacy
Just last week, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Dr. Ayne Amjad, said vaccines for monkeypox are coming to the Mountain State this week.
Dr. Amjad said the vaccines will only be for high-risk individuals who are exposed to a patient with monkeypox at this time.
There is a limited supply of the vaccine, and those will only be used for those who were exposed to someone with monkeypox, Dr, Amjad said.
“The threat to West Virginians from monkeypox is extremely low,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad
The first case of monkeypox in West Virginia was discovered in Berkeley County.
