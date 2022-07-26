ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers arrive to Latrobe for training camp

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQz6q_0gtZDhvx00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) For the first time since 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers are utilizing St. Vincent College as the home of their training camp.

Rather than the big extravagant entrances to camp like a helicopter or fire truck, it was all business from the 2022 Steelers.

A group of players did treat the return to a college campus as an opportunity to represent where they went to school before reaching the NFL.

Cam Heyward wore a red Ohio State sweater, Chase Claypool in a green Notre Dame shirt, and Kenny Pickett in a blue Pitt shirt just to name a few.

Other arrivals include Najee Harris who showed up in a road utility vehicle and right away stated he has to get weighed in.

A quick quip regarding his weight gain over the offseason.

Newly acquired quarterback Mitch Trubisky arrived but was in a rush.

While someone was informing Trubisky where to go, he asked if he could use the restroom first.

Sometimes nature calls at strange times.

