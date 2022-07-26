ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Master P Will Honor His Late Daughter By Tackling Black Mental Health

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
This past May, Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller tragically died from an overdose at age 29. The devastating loss has profoundly impacted the No Limit mogul, who now wants to help tackle mental health issues in the Black community.

The hip-hop icon, also known as Percy Robert Miller, Sr, made his first public appearance since the tragedy on CBS Mornings last Friday (July 22). He spoke with Gayle King about the moments leading up to his daughter’s death, the importance of mental health, and turning his pain into passion.

“I wanna help people that look like us, we wanna bring awareness to this,” P affectionately expressed to Gayle King. “My whole purpose now is: ‘I don’t know why you put me through this God, and I’m not gonna question you, but I’m gonna get out here and save millions. I’m gonna help, I’m gonna do something.'”

During the interview, Master P urged families battling mental health issues to be brave and speak up.

“Talk about it. When you talk about mental illness and substance abuse, people don’t want to say, ‘this happened to my kid,'” Percy Miller said. “But this is affecting us as Americans. This is affecting people internationally. Don’t be afraid.”

Miller also announced during his sit-down with CBS Mornings that he’s partnering with addiction treatment center ARJ Cares and the National Alliance on Mental Illness to give back to those experiencing a similar struggle as his daughter, Tytyana, did.

Watch Master P’s full CBS Mornings interview above.

