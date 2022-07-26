Korean War veterans to be honored at event in Amarillo

Canva still

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1475, along with the Korean-American Association will join together to honor Korean War veterans by celebrating Korean Armistice Day, according to Commander Mikel McGuire.

The event, located at 1401 SW. 8th Ave., is set for 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday and will be open and free of charge to the public. In addition, an authentic Korean meal will be provided by members of the Korean-American Association, said Commander McGuire.