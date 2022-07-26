Downed tree to blame for townwide power outage in Stoughton

Credit: Stoughton Fire Rescue

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A downed tree knocked out power to nearly all of Stoughton on Tuesday, officials said.

Around 10 a.m., the Stoughton Police Department announced that about 90 percent of the town was in the dark,

“We have spoken to National Grid. They informed us that 90% of the town is without power. 90% is a wicked good grade on a math test, but not so good when it comes to a power outage in a heat wave,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

National Grid dispatched multiple crews to the town and discovered that a downed tree had took down a transmission feed for a distribution station on Sumner Street, according to Stoughton Fire Rescue.

Crews redistributed power from other feeds in the area and are continuing repairs on the broken transmission line.

A widespread power outage impacted thousands of Eversource customers in Boston over the weekend as scorching hot temperatures gripped the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

