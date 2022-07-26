ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Mega Millions Jackpot rises to $830 million

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5yJO_0gtZ8SmW00
In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you forgot to get a ticket for the Mega Millions’ last drawing, there is another chance to win as the winning jackpot continues to rise!

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, some lucky person had the chance to win $660 million, but after the drawing, no winning ticket surfaced. With there being no new winner and plenty of new entries, the total was raised to $830 million. The next drawing date will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3h7u_0gtZ8SmW00

If there is a winner on Tuesday, this will be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions’ history. Tickets for Tuesday’s Mega Millions can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece or $3 with the Megaplier option.

“This is an exciting time in the Lottery industry with these high jackpots. We want to encourage all players to have fun, but of course, play responsibly.”

John Myers | West Virginia Lottery Director

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

