Jacksonville, FL

Pregnant Fla. Mom Who Used to Be Radio Personality Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect

By Christine Pelisek
People
 3 days ago
people.com

kevin berry
3d ago

There are so many cases lately where guy’s are killing there girlfriend or ex girlfriend. Would rather go to jail than find someone else

Jada's Bald Spot
2d ago

His jealousy turned him into a murderer. She's stunningly beautiful. What a tragedy for her loved ones. 🙏🙏🙏

Blu Blood
2d ago

How in the world does she find something like this to get involved in this guy looks like something from another world he looks like a alien with sharp ears and his skin doesn't even look like he's wearing his actual human skin right

