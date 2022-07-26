Garrard Co. animal shelter postpones euthanasia date, help still needed

LANCASTER, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Last week FOX 56 was notified that the Garrad County Animal Shelter was close to setting a euthanasia date due to overcapacity . Luckily the date has been postponed for now, but the shelter said they still need help to stay ahead of the curve.

Shelter officials told FOX 56 that five dogs have recently been adopted, but four more dogs have also been brought in. This leaves a dire situation because there are only six kennels available.

Shelter workers said they are still on high alert because they expect more canines to arrive at the shelter this week.

If you want to adopt a furry friend, there are now 25 available dogs. As far as feline friends, they said the cat room stays completely full but adoptions are steady and there is a waitlist. At the moment there are roughly 20 cats housed at the Garrard County Animal Shelter, 15 of which are currently available.

If you can’t adopt, the shelter is still in need of help, specifically for bleach. The shelter reported that they go through about five gallons of bleach a day to keep all the food bowls and litter pans clean.

For more information, you can visit the Garrard County Animal Shelter Facebook page or call (859)-792-1562

