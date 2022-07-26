County Executive candidates on KMOX: Incumbent Dr. Sam Page

The primary election for St. Louis County Executive is just a week away, and incumbent Dr. Sam Page joined KMOX to talk about his plans if he stays in office.

"The number one job of the county executive is to protect the health and welfare of St. Louis County residents. That's what I focused on over the past three years," Page said. "And I'd like to continue that -- not just guiding us through COVID and the historic events that surrounded it, but addressing crime and reducing crime in St. Louis County over the past year."

Page said he believes the two most important issues facing St. Louis County are public health -- that includes mental health, substance abuse and opioid addiction -- and crime and public safety.

"They both go hand in hand. And we're working very hard in St. Louis County partnering with our police department and our community groups, our public health department and the health systems to address that dual focus," he said.

In terms of addressing crime, Page pointed out htat 55% of people committing crimes in St. Louis County were once in jail.

"The first thing we do on the leading edge of that, is when these folks enter our jail or move through our jail, that we're intentional about getting them in a different direction," he said. "To get folks off of drugs, to get them mental health drugs or medications if they need them, and a pathway to a job. And we start those job training programs while they're in jail."

Page also said he had plans to increase the population of the county, which he said generally hovers around 1 million people. The first way is to win the "kid campaign," which means making sure that kids who grow up in the county want to stay, eventually working and raising their own families. The second way, he said, is to make sure that they have a reasonable and rational immigration policy.

"And then the third is to be serious and intentional about addressing our racially and economically segregated neighborhoods that have historically not done well," Page said. "And we know where some of those pockets are, and make sure they have a pathway to a job."

Listen to more from Dr. Sam Page on KMOX, and stay tuned for the rest of the week when KMOX will hear from the other County Executive candidates.