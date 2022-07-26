EXCLUSIVE: Republican Rep. Mike Waltz says GOP will investigate China buying US farmland if they take the majority - and warns it could damage the economy and be used to help spread their influence

Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida told DailyMail.com that China-backed companies' land purchases and tech expansion in the US pose economic concerns as well as military fears

Republican Rep. Mike Waltz vowed the House GOP would launch an investigation into the flow of Chinese-backed companies' cash in the United States, if his party retakes the Congressional majority in November.

Speaking to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, Waltz warned that the steady encroachment not only posed a military threat but could also have negative repercussions on the US economy.

The Florida congressman also fears the investments are already being used as leverage to expand Beijing's influence throughout the world.

Recent reports have highlighted Chinese companies' increasing hold over key sectors of the American economy with purchases of US farmland and the expansion of technology in rural areas.

The FBI raised alarm bells over Beijing-influence telecom giant Huawei controlling cellphone towers in the rural Midwest near military bases. The bureau warned, according to CNN, that the technology is capable of disrupting Department of Defense communications.

Meanwhile lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are concerned about China's Fufeng Group purchasing land in North Dakota for $2.6 million, just 20 minutes away from a key military base where some of the nation's most sensitive drone technology is kept.

Waltz, a retired Green Beret, said former colleagues in the military have also expressed concern.

The military threat the purchases pose is apparent 'in and of itself,' Waltz said, but added that another worry should be the effect Beijing's purchases of agricultural land would have on the US's own supply chains.

'There's the land near the base, but I think the more significant concern was that they are investing heavily into America's food supply,' he told DailyMail.com.

Two Fufeng Group employees visit Grand Fork, N.D., in a site visit before the company's purchase of 300 acres of farmland

'China 2025 has two goals. One is to dominate all of these sectors, but then to is to create dependency, global dependency - including United States - on China for these sectors, and then you know, where the hammer really falls is then they can use that dependency as leverage geopolitically.'

'What we're missing from the Biden administration,' he added, 'is a national strategy to bring our supply chains back home, to reduce our dependencies on our greatest adversary.'

Asked if China's increasing economic stake in the US could have an averse affect on the nation's financial health, Waltz said 'it could.'

'Right now they could turn off the nation's antibiotics, if they wanted to. We no longer make penicillin in this country,' he said.

'The left wants to drive us toward a new green economy, fine, who makes 90 percent of solar panels, 70 percent of wind turbines, that controls the global lithium supply?'

The US had relied on China for penicillin since 2004 when it shut down all production of the drug. A plant in Tennessee began manufacturing it again as of 2021.

The congressman, a member of House Republicans' China Task Force, accused Beijing's officials of dodging accountability with accusations of 'xenophobia and racism.'

A Chinese technician wears a protective mask as he installs a new Huawei 5G station on a tower in a business district on April 23, 2020 in Beijing, China. The FBI reportedly rang alarm bells over Huawei cell towers in the rural Midwest, some near US military bases

'They actually abuse that through their social media manipulation into our system whenever we try to take strong measures to stop their influence,' he said.

'It's going to take a concerted effort. Even if the president isn't going to lead on it, I'm certain - I'm very confident Republicans will in Congress.'

He confirmed that lawmakers would 'absolutely' hold hearings on the matter.

'I think you're going to see that from the China Task Force when the Republicans take the majority,' he said.

Waltz also called on House Democrats to join the effort.

'We need Democratic leadership to embrace this whole of government effort, but I think they are cow towing to the to the progressive left,' he said.

However, the Republican did offer rare praise for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her reported trip to Taiwan - which has been opposed behind-the-scenes by the Biden administration, according to Bloomberg.

'We cannot let the [Chinese Communist Party] dictate who our elected officials go visit amongst our allies,' Waltz said.

'To watch the Biden administration appease the Chinese Communist Party, and then to have the military state their concerns, is exactly the wrong answer.'