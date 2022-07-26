Traffic impacted after a rollover crash in Davidson County (Nashville, TN)
Nationwide Report
A stretch of Briley Parkway was blocked after a rollover crash early Monday morning in Davidson County. As per the initial information, the semi-truck wreck took place just after 5 a.m. on exit ramp 6A from Briley Parkway to Interstate 40 East near the Nashville International Airport [...]
More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Tennessee Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Nashville Accident News
- Recent Memphis Accident News
- Recent Knoxville Accident News
- Search My City in Tennessee
Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Tennessee Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Tennessee? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0