ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Traffic impacted after a rollover crash in Davidson County (Nashville, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TozdI_0gtZ6BWT00
Traffic impacted after a rollover crash in Davidson County (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report

A stretch of Briley Parkway was blocked after a rollover crash early Monday morning in Davidson County. As per the initial information, the semi-truck wreck took place just after 5 a.m. on exit ramp 6A from Briley Parkway to Interstate 40 East near the Nashville International Airport [...]

Read More >>

More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Nashville, TN
Traffic
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Tn#Tennessee Drivers#Daily Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy