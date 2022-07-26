ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Silver alert canceled after missing man found

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
UPDATE: Officials say Teders has been found in Caldwell, Kansas.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a missing 69-year-old man.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department issued a silver alert for 69-year-old Ronald Teders.

Teders was last seen around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2100 block of N.W. 155th St. in Oklahoma City.

Teders was wearing a navy blue polo shirt, beige shorts, and slip-on Skechers tennis shoes.

He may be driving a white 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate “IGF 644.”

Authorities say Teders has been diagnosed with a heart condition, which requires medication, and dementia.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 0911.

