Margaret Piety

Thomas H. “Tom” Brookman, 71, Claypool, died unexpectedly July 25, 2022, at his home. Tom was born April 11, 1951, in Kalamazoo, Mich., the son of Harland and Betty Brookman. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman, often traveling to the wilds of Canada. He also enjoyed bowling,...

CLAYPOOL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO