Ten food establishments received the lowest grade given by Mississippi health inspectors last week. Two had bugs or rodents.
The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 17 and July 23 were:
- KFC — 1005 Goodman Road, Horn Lake. On July 18, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
- – Toxic Substance Not Properly Identified, Stored and Used
- – Insects Rodents and Animals Present
- – Plumbing Not Installed with Proper Backflow Devices
- The restaurant was issued a ‘B’ in a follow-up inspection on July 19.
- Golden China — 638 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood. On July 22, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
- – Sewage Waste Water Properly Not Disposed
- Waffle House #1360, 11967 Bobby Eleurerius Blvd., Biloxi. On July 18, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
- – Certified manager not present
- The restaurant was issued a ‘B’ in a follow-up inspection on July 21.
- Golden Corral — 988 Top Street, Flowood. On July 21, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
- – Food Found Not Kept in Good Condition Safe And Unadulterated
- – Food Contact Surface Not Cleaned and Sanitized
- Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria — 2417 14th Street, Gulfport. On July 21, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
- – Failure to Provide Proper Cold Holding Temperatures
- The restaurant was issued a ‘B’ in a follow-up inspection on July 22.
- Singh and Sons 3 LLC — 1935 Stateline Rd. West, Southaven. On July 18, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
- – Certified Manager Not Present
- – Food Not Kept Separated And Protected
- – Food Contact Surface Not Cleaned and Sanitized
- – Failure to Provide Proper Cold Holding Temperatures
- New Life — 965 Springhill Rd., Grenada. On July 22, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
- – Certified Manager Not Present
- Kreamy Donuts — 1101 A Broad Ave. Gulfport. On July 19, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
- – Food Not Kept in Good Condition Safe And Unadulterated
- – Food Contact Surface Not Cleaned and Sanitized
- – Insects Rodents And Animals Present
- Oishi Japanese Express — 1647 Pass Rd, Biloxi. On July 21, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
- – Failure to Provide Proper Cold Holding Temperatures
- United Nutrition — 235 N Archusa Ave, Quitman. On July 21, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
- – Plumbing Not Installed With Proper Backflow Devices
