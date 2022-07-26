ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowood, MS

Ten food establishments received the lowest grade given by Mississippi health inspectors last week. Two had bugs or rodents.

The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 17 and July 23 were:

  • KFC — 1005 Goodman Road, Horn Lake. On July 18, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Toxic Substance Not Properly Identified, Stored and Used
  • – Insects Rodents and Animals Present
  • – Plumbing Not Installed with Proper Backflow Devices
  • The restaurant was issued a ‘B’ in a follow-up inspection on July 19.
  • Golden China — 638 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood. On July 22, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Sewage Waste Water Properly Not Disposed
  • Waffle House #1360, 11967 Bobby Eleurerius Blvd., Biloxi. On July 18, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Certified manager not present
  • The restaurant was issued a ‘B’ in a follow-up inspection on July 21.
  • Golden Corral — 988 Top Street, Flowood. On July 21, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Food Found Not Kept in Good Condition Safe And Unadulterated
  • – Food Contact Surface Not Cleaned and Sanitized
  • Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria — 2417 14th Street, Gulfport. On July 21, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Failure to Provide Proper Cold Holding Temperatures
  • The restaurant was issued a ‘B’ in a follow-up inspection on July 22.
  • Singh and Sons 3 LLC — 1935 Stateline Rd. West, Southaven. On July 18, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Certified Manager Not Present
  • – Food Not Kept Separated And Protected
  • – Food Contact Surface Not Cleaned and Sanitized
  • – Failure to Provide Proper Cold Holding Temperatures
  • New Life — 965 Springhill Rd., Grenada. On July 22, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Certified Manager Not Present
  • Kreamy Donuts — 1101 A Broad Ave. Gulfport. On July 19, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Food Not Kept in Good Condition Safe And Unadulterated
  • – Food Contact Surface Not Cleaned and Sanitized
  • – Insects Rodents And Animals Present
  • Oishi Japanese Express — 1647 Pass Rd, Biloxi. On July 21, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Failure to Provide Proper Cold Holding Temperatures
  • United Nutrition — 235 N Archusa Ave, Quitman. On July 21, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:
  • – Plumbing Not Installed With Proper Backflow Devices

