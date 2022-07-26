Amber Alert Canceled After 3-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Maywood is Found: Police

www.nbcchicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What's happening at the Brookfield Zoo this summer? Free days for kids and a baby tapirJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Back to School Fest at Nowell Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
fox32chicago.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
RELATED PEOPLE
nadignewspapers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlip.com
fox32chicago.com
cwbchicago.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
fox32chicago.com
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3