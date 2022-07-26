ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, IL

Amber Alert Canceled After 3-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Maywood is Found: Police

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Maywood, IL
Maywood, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dcfs#Honda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy