Wayne County averages 28 COVID-19 cases per July day, surpasses 20,000

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County averaged 28.1 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases per day through July's first three weeks.

The 590 cases through July 21 provide an average of 10 cases per day more than during June, when the county recorded 544 confirmed cases, according to Monday's Indiana State Department of Health day-by-day updates. The daily case average has increased through July, climbing to 33.1 cases per day from July 11 to 21, the last 11 days with totals not still considered preliminary.

July's daily totals peaked at 41 on July 13 and July 19. There have so far been 10 days with 30 or more cases.

Monday's state statistics show Wayne County recorded 215 laboratory-confirmed cases July 11 to 17, the last week with finalized numbers. That was a 29.5% increase from the previous week's 166 cases and the most cases during a week since 335 cases Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 when case numbers were declining from the omicron variant's peak.

New case totals reported by the state are considered low, because residents utilizing home tests do not have their positive results reported to the county or state health departments.

Also during July, the county has surpassed the 20,000-case threshold. The 32 cases reported July 14 pushed the total to 20,028. There were 53 days between the county surpassing 19,000 cases May 22 and exceeding 20,000 cases. It took 110 days for the county to move from 18,000 to 19,000 cases.

Overall, Wayne County now has 20,266 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 333 deaths attributed to COVID-19 complications.

The overall case and death totals for surrounding counties are:

Darke County: 13,087 positives and 242 deaths;

Fayette County: 7,147 positives and 143 deaths;

Henry County: 13,943 positives and 229 deaths;

Franklin County: 4,568 positives and 57 deaths;

Preble County: 10,054 positives and 200 deaths;

Randolph County: 6,197 positives and 146 deaths;

Union County: 2,110 positives and 21 deaths.

Indiana has recorded 1,816,673 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23,074 COVID-related deaths through Sunday. The Ohio Department of Health's weekly update Thursday reported 2,918,366 cases and 38,981 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Wayne, Fayette and Franklin counties as having medium community levels of COVID-19. However, Randolph, Henry, Darke and Preble counties are listed at a high level. Only Union County is at the low level.

Reid Health on Monday reported 14 patients in its COVID-19 containment areas, including one in the intensive care unit. That's the most COVID-19 patients Reid has reported since February.

Among the 14 hospitalized, half were vaccinated. The CDC reports 33,930 Wayne County residents, which is about 51.5%, are fully vaccinated. Of those, 16,550, which is about 48.8%, have received at least one booster shot.