As money continues to be the driving force, it's harder and harder to be a sports fan

I’m old school. I’m old fashioned. Let’s face it — I’m old.

Being of that certain age, I am trying to see the games I have so long loved through all the clutter and cash. And there’s a lot of cash out there. Everywhere.

But it’s harder every year.

Now we have professional golfers, who once had to EARN every dollar on the course, being paid preposterous amounts of money – Phil Mickelson $200 million? – to play on a renegade tour funded by Saudi Arabia. No worries about the nasty three-putt or the drive that just sailed into Mrs. Sullivan’s backyard.

And college athletes are now signing endorsement deals left and right. Some will make upwards of a million bucks – and they’re supposedly amateurs.

Coaching these “amateurs” is proving to be good for your 401K. Kirby Smart just got a $112 million deal to coach Georgia. In many instances, the head football coach at the state university is the highest-paid employee in the state.

Don’t even get me started on NBA Players. LeBron James made $41.2 million last year to lead the Lakers to a 33-49 record, far out of the playoffs. And that’s almost chump change since he is reported to make another $80 million in off-the-court endorsements.

The latest course in “Banking101” is from the universities, those bastions of education that are schooling our future leaders. They are teaching them that the No 1 goal is not winning or competing or sharing a common goal with your classmates or teammates. No, your No. 1 goal is MONEY.

You surely have noticed that USC and UCLA – that’s the University of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and the University of CALIFORNIA at LOS ANGELES – have decided to play their college conference games against schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

Why?

Don’t ask, it’s too obvious. Those two universities received about $20 million each annually for their share of the Pac-12 TV contract. By 2025 when they will share in a new Big 10 TV contract, their payday is expected to be around $100 million per year. That’ll buy a lot of helmets, tackling dummies and maybe even a textbook or two.

So me? I try to focus on the games themselves. It’s still nine innings for a baseball game, 10 yards for a first down and 15 feet from the free throw line.

But those dollar signs keep working their way into the picture. I have to pay attention to the games themselves and not on the paychecks. Right!

Pete Donovan is a Palm Desert resident and former Los Angeles Times sports reporter. He can be reached at pwdonovan22@yahoo.com.