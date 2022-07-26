Franklin County may soon join the city of Columbus in calling gun violence a public health crisis , but critics wonder how useful will that designation be, especially when little public research exists into how successful various methods of reducing gun violence have been .

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Gun violence as 'public health crisis': What does it mean?