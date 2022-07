Buffalo’s gardens and gardening culture have been hailed by the national media, applauded by visiting writers and studied by other municipalities interested in emulating our success. Garden Walk Buffalo, the largest free garden tour in the United States, a host of smaller garden walks and events such as Open Gardens and the Garden Art Sale have made Buffalo a garden lover’s delight and transformed our region into one of the great gardening destinations in the United States.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO