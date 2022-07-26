WCSO: 2nd-degree murder suspect hid phone in jail cell

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tacked an additional charge on a current inmate after a search led to the confiscation of a cell phone.

A news release from the agency revealed multiple officers had been inspecting a housing unit within the detention when they found the contraband in a cell of a second-degree murder suspect.

Following the discovery, police charged Dadrian L. Franklin, 35, of Johnson City for introducing contraband into a penal facility. His bond for the new charge sits at $7,500.

This isn’t the first time Franklin has faced the contraband charge, but this is the first time the charge came due to officers finding a communication device, according to a spokesperson.

In addition to two contraband charges, the WCSO arrested him on several others, including second-degree murder, selling a Schedule II narcotic and trespassing following a 2021 incident that left a man dead.

The WCSO continues to investigate how the cell phone made its way into the facility. No further details have been released at this time.

