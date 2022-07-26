Ivy League conference picks Columbia fencer over controversial trans swimmer Lia Thomas as its woman of the year nominee

The Ivy League conference picks Columbia fencer over controversial transgender UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas as its woman of the year nominee.

The Ivy League conference announced Sylvie Binder, of Armonk, New York, as the 2022 Woman of the Year on Monday for its selection for the NCAA award.

The ultimate winner of the award will be announced at an NCAA event in San Antonio, Texas, in January 2023.

Thomas, 22, was also nominated earlier this month for the award by the University of Pennsylvania, alongside Russian tennis player Luliia Bryzgalova.

Binder, Thomas, and Bryzgalova were among the 577 students nominated for the honor and were three of the eight Ivy League athletes.

The Columbia fencer was the NCAA Women's Foil Champion in 2019 and placed fifth in the Ivy League championships this year, according to Fox News.

She also placed second at the Northeast Regional and third at the NCAA Championships with a record of 17-6.

Each school was allowed two nominations as long as one of the athletes was an international student or a person of color, and both must be graduating.

Thomas' nomination earlier this month sparked fierce debate, and both the athlete and school faced immense criticism, as the general public continues to debate whether transgender athletes have an advantage over biological women.

The swimmer made headlines at the beginning of swim season after parents and college swimming enthusiasts blanched at a transgender woman competing in women's sports.

They say she has considerable biological advantages over rival swimmers born female.

And competitive swimming body FINA issued staunch new guidelines that effectively ban trans female swimmers as a result of the controversy that Thomas triggered.

But UPenn has plowed on with its nomination of Thomas regardless, despite frequent condemnation from fellow athletes and their families over her success.

'Shame on them for nominating Lia Thomas,' a conservative college organization Young America's Foundation wrote on Twitter. 'UPenn must have forgotten that in order to qualify for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, one must actually be a woman.

The award was established in 1991 and 'recognizes female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in their community.'

Although Thomas placed high on the leaderboard throughout the swim season, she only won the 500-yard freestyle at the championships.

Throughout the season, many called for Thomas' removal from the team, including from some of her teammates.

UPenn swimmers were reportedly told by the college that 'Lia’s swimming is a non-negotiable.'

They’ve made it pretty clear, if you speak up about it, your life will be over in some way, you’ll be blasted all over the internet as a "transphobe," … you’ll never be able to get a job,' one of the girls anonymously told documentary maker Matt Walsh in June.

One anonymous student also said that the college was so determined to protect Lia because she helps them score points over other schools. Lia's performance helped the team move seven places up the leaderboard, from 27th in 2019 to 20th in 2021.

'Lia obviously helps us do better. She is swimming really fast. Her performance helps the UPenn swim team. The feeling of winning doesn't feel as good anymore because it feels tainted,' she said.

UPenn had also nominated Russian tennis player Luliia Bryzgalova (pictured)

Earlier this year, Thomas also expressed a desire to be an Olympian.

In an interview with Good Morning America, she admitted she is 'no medical expert' but she said some cisgender females have more testosterone, bigger hands and feet, and are taller than their competitors - so why should she be banned when they aren't.

'I don't need anybody's permission to be myself,' she said. 'I intend to keep swimming … It’s been a goal of mine to swim at Olympic trials for a very long time, and I would love to see that through.'

She also said anyone who says she isn't allowed to compete as a woman is transphobic, regardless of whether or not they support her right to transition.

'You can't go halfway and be like, "I support trans people but only to a certain point. If you support transwomen and they've met all the NCAA requirements, I don't know if you can say something like that.

'Trans women are not a threat to women's sport,' she said.

However, last month, FINA - swimming's governing body - banned transgender athletes from elite events.

Athletes would have to have transitioned before the age of 12 to compete.

FINA also proposed an 'open' section for transgender athletes to compete in.