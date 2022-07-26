Competing for a Cause on Top of the World: In the First Ever Bolt Farm Treehouse Olympics, Celebrities Catch the World's Best Views While Competing for Charities

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

A dozen celebrities and influencers threw axes for charitable causes last weekend, while taking in some of the world’s best views atop a 50-acre mountain retreat. In its first ever Celebrity Olympics, luxury accommodations provider Bolt Farm Treehouse delivered on its mantra, “Live like kings, play like kids,” through a mashup of friendly outdoor competitions and nature-immersive experiences.

On the one-year anniversary of this Bolt Farm location’s founding, creators Seth and Tori Bolt invited a lineup of their favorite celebrities and influencers to stay in their luxurious dome and treehouse accommodations, engaging in minute-to-win-it style games and competitions—all in the name of their favorite charities. Held July 22-25, celebrity guests and their companions competed in a weekend-long competition, accumulating points and raising money. Followers joined in on the event, supporting their favorite celebrities by casting votes over social media.

Celebrity guests included: New York Times best-selling author, the star of The Bachelorette, season 15, and Dancing With the Stars champion Hannah Brown ; author, speaker and The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett ; former Bachelorette, now lifestyle social media influencer, Ali Manno ; Adley Kinsman , founder of Viralish, a viral content distribution company with over one billion monthly viewers; entrepreneurs and travel enthusiasts Ryan & Nadia White ; Texas-based podcaster, YouTuber and content creator Jeanine Amapola ; model and beauty and fashion content creator Jamie Kidd Mansfield ; and comedic content creators Rox and Lee .

The weekend wasn’t all mud, sweat and tears. Between activities, such as axe throwing and ATV tours, celebrity guests enjoyed the same full, red-carpet treatment available to Bolt Farm guests, including massages, mountaintop yoga, horseback riding, farm animal experiences and pontoon rides on nearby Nickajack Lake. Guests were treated to an intimate fireside acoustic concert by Big Machine Label Group’s Abbey Cone, and got a mini masterclass on charcuterie boards from Cortney Lacorte, well known as Cheese Gal. After three fun-filled days of bonding over locally prepared meals and activities, Jamie Mansfield emerged as the Celebrity Olympics champion, earning the coveted title, gifting a free stay to one of her followers and netting a donation by Bolt Farm Treehouse to the cause of feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), a viral disease that threatens the lives of domestic cats.

“When Seth and I built this mountaintop retreat during the pandemic, our vision was to create a place where people can reconnect, create memories and enjoy unforgettable experiences,” said Tori Bolt. “This weekend made that dream a reality and I’m blown away by how well each of the celebrity competitors ‘showed up.’ We played hard, laughed until it hurt, and many of us, myself included, are coming away with new friendships formed.”

Next year, Mansfield returns to defend her title as Bolt Farm Olympics’ first champion.

“I woke up every day and just thought, ‘I need to get as many points as possible.’ That was my mission every single day,” Mansfield said. “I did it for the cats … and for people who can’t afford to provide treatments. We just want to help as many as possible.”

About Bolt Farm Treehouse

Bolt Farm Treehouse is on a mission to help people reconnect with nature, their spirit, and the people they love. Understanding how difficult it is to find a unique travel experience that leaves you inspired and fully recharged, founders Seth and Tori Bolt created Bolt Farm Treehouse to provide travelers with luxury, nature-immersive travel experiences, featuring inspiring architecture, Southern hospitality, and breathtaking views to leave you feeling on top of the world. The stunning portfolio includes luxury accommodations, ranging from the Honeymoon Treehouse (their fan-favorite design featured on Netflix’s “World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals”) to the Friends and Family Treehouse that sleeps six, and LUXE Domes for couples to XL Domes for families. Located atop Whitwell Mountain, near Chattanooga, Tenn., Bolt Farm is a scenic two-hour drive from Nashville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Knoxville and Huntsville, and 45 minutes from Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport. For more info and to book your own experience, visit www.boltfarmtreehouse.com

