MPs must be held accountable if they make false claims in parliament

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
‘Ministers who refuse to correct false claims get away with it, and backbench MPs who want to correct honest mistakes have no means to do so.’

Simon Jenkins says that “political statements can be verified by the media with ever greater ease” (Being ‘economical with the truth’ has a long history in British politics – but enough is enough, 22 July). After 12 years of factchecking them, I don’t agree, but it hardly matters when politicians can carry on repeating false claims without accountability. It is a shocking reality that the House of Commons has no effective way to stop those who choose to mislead. Ministers who refuse to correct false claims get away with it, and backbench MPs who want to correct honest mistakes have no means to do so.

In September, the Commons procedure committee meets to discuss the rules on corrections and it is vital that they are changed. Those who want honest politics protected should sign the petition at fullfact.org. It’s time for MPs to stand up for honesty.

