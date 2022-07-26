ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No winners in the Tory leadership debate

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak at the BBC leadership debate on Monday night.

Re the Tory leadership debate on Monday night (Report, 25 July), Simon and Garfunkel got it right: “Laugh about it, shout about it / When you’ve got to choose / Every way you look at this, you lose.”

Rob Horne

Coventry

The Tory TV debate was a great example of cognitive dissonance. Yes, we are Thatcherites – a wonderful woman. Yes, we want levelling up, which will mean much to “red wall” constituencies. But didn’t Thatcher’s economic policies wreck industry and employment in red wall areas?

Peter Brooker

West Wickham, London

Your article (Almost half of British women do no vigorous exercise, survey finds, 25 July) appears to ignore the considerable exercise and energy that housework and gardening entail. I don’t think I need to go to a gym or running or swimming, since keeping the house and garden in shape provides me with plenty of “vigorous exercise”. Perhaps the two-thirds of men who manage to exercise have spare energy, since studies seem to show that women still do the bulk of the chores.

Kate Enright

Weymouth, Dorset

Re defibrillators (Letters, 24 July), many schools and colleges hire out space to external groups in the evenings. I’m sure their mainly adult participants welcome the availability of defibrillators. Certainly the cardiac support group that I’m involved with does.

Graham Imber

St Albans, Hertfordshire

Jonathan Liew’s portrait of the hurdler Sydney McLaughlin (The Sydney Project: how elite athletics traps McLaughlin but also sets her free, 26 July) is the single most affecting and poignant piece of sports writing I have ever read.

David Mackness

Ipswich, Suffolk

Comments / 0

