Nashville, TN

27-year-old Nathanial Perkins died after debris flies through windshield of his vehicle on I-840 (Nashville, TN)

 3 days ago

Authorities identified 27-year-old Nathanial Perkins as the man who lost his life after debris flew through the windshield of his vehicle during a crash late Saturday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic incident took place at mile marker 58 on Interstate 840 [...]

