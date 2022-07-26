27-year-old Nathanial Perkins died after debris flies through windshield of his vehicle on I-840 (Nashville, TN) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 27-year-old Nathanial Perkins as the man who lost his life after debris flew through the windshield of his vehicle during a crash late Saturday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic incident took place at mile marker 58 on Interstate 840 [...]

Read More >>

More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™