ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Businesses struggle as many workers are either out sick with COVID-19 or on vacation

By Megan Cerullo
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 101

Guest
3d ago

Oh well maybe they should learn to respect and pay their employees. Small businesses a lot of them hide money under the table and don’t pay that much. Go see the houses they live in or I should say what they own??

Reply(14)
21
cousins bros
3d ago

apparently these workers aren't too hungry. but with all the freebies welfare programs that taxpayers are paying for, this will continue.

Reply
9
reglou
3d ago

Covid is a great excuse for just about anything you don’t want to do. Thanks Xiden, thanks Fauci for perpetuating the hype!

Reply(3)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Business
State
Illinois State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Hours#Covid#General Health#Capri Club#Cbs Moneywatch#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

CBS News

519K+
Followers
61K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy